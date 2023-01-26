AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Lady Gaga reacts to Oscar nom, confirms she’s filming ‘Joker’ sequel

todayJanuary 26, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Interscope

Lady Gaga shared her reaction to being nominated for Best Original Song at the 2023 Academy Awards for “Hold My Hand,” from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack, along with an update on the status of the upcoming Joker sequel.

“Thank you so much to the Academy for nominating my song ‘Hold My Hand’ for an Oscar this year!” she wrote on her Instagram, alongside a photo of herself holding a bouquet of flowers.

“Writing this song for the film Top Gun: Maverick was a deep and powerful experience that I will never forget,” she continued. “So grateful for the magic of music and cinema. Love you my co-writer @bloodpop.”

“I’m on set filming now big love to little monsters!” she added, followed by a joker card emoji, referring to her role in the upcoming Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, set to hit theaters in 2024.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

illinois-man-charged-with-setting-fire-to-planned-parenthood-clinic
insert_link

National News

Illinois man charged with setting fire to Planned Parenthood clinic

(NEW YORK) -- An Illinois man has been arrested and charged for allegedly setting fire to a Planned Parenthood clinic, federal authorities said Wednesday. Tyler W. Massengill, 32, of Chillicoth, Illinois, is facing charges of malicious use of fire and an explosive to damage as well as attempt to damage, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in the United States District Court for the Central District of Illinois. The […]

todayJanuary 26, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%