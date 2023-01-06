AD
Mike FM Music News

Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” used to confirm a new season of ‘Wednesday’

todayJanuary 6, 2023

Courtesy of Netflix

Wednesday Addams’ story will continue in a brand new season of ﻿Wednesday﻿ and Lady Gaga played a role in the big announcement.

Netflix unleashed a teaser for the upcoming second season, which is soundtracked to none other than Gaga’s “Bloody Mary.”

The song blew up on TikTok last year following star Jenna Ortega‘s viral dance scene that influencers tried recreating on TikTok. While Ortega flailed to The Cramps‘ 1981 song “Goo Goo Muck” in the series, TikTokers chose to soundtrack their interpretation of the dance to a sped-up version of Gaga’s 2011 song.

The teaser trailer references the viral trend, with Ortega narrating, “Over the past few weeks, I’ve been hunted, haunted, and mimicked millions of times across the Internet. It’s been pure torture. Thank you.”

Gaga’s sped-up “Bloody Mary” then begins playing as Netflix confirms, “More misery is coming. The global phenomenon will return for season two.”

Fans are hoping this nod to Gaga means she will play some role in the next chapter.

Gaga has come out as a fan of the show by partaking in the viral “Wednesday dance” trend. She also praised the show on Twitter, writing, “Slay Wednesday! You’re welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here).”

It is unknown when the next season of Wednesday will hit the streaming giant.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

