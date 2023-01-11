AD
Rev Rock Report

Legendary guitarist Jeff Beck dies at 78

todayJanuary 11, 2023

Background
Ross Halfin

The rock world has just lost another legend. Guitarist Jeff Beck passed away Tuesday from bacterial meningitis. He was 78.

“On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing,” read a statement announcing his death. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

Beck came to prominence as a member of the Yardbirds, but went on to have a successful solo career, fronting his own Jeff Beck Group. He is a two-time member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, having been inducted in 1992 as a member of the Yardbirds and again in 2009 for his solo work.

He earned six Grammys for Best Rock Instrumental Performance, plus additional wins for Best Pop Instrumental Performance and Best Pop Collaboration with vocals. He was honored with the British Academy’s Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Contribution to British Music in 2014. Rolling Stone ranked him in its top five of the 100 Greatest Guitarists. 

Just last year Beck recorded new music with actor/rocker Johnny Depp, releasing the collaborative album 18 in July. He also appeared on two tracks of Ozzy Osbourne’s Grammy-nominated record Patient Number 9, including the title track, which has earned him another Grammy nod.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

