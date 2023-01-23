AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Lewis Capaldi speaks on Tourette syndrome after video of him twitching onstage goes viral

todayJanuary 23, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Alexandra Gavillet

Lewis Capaldi assured fans he’s “absolutely fine” after a video of him twitching onstage went viral on TikTok. 

The singer took to TikTok to speak about living with Tourette syndrome after followers expressed concern for his health. “I see a lot of people in the comments concerned because I’m twitching quite a lot,” he said in reference to his shoulder and head repeatedly moving to the side.

He added the movements “sort of look a bit uncomfortable,” but told his fans that he was exhibiting symptoms of Tourette syndrome, which he said aren’t “an issue in the slightest.”

“I’m absolutely fine … This happens when I get, like, tired, nervous, excited, whatever. It just gets more intense,” Lewis explained, noting his tics manifested because he was “at the end of an hour-and-a-half gig … singing in front of 15,000 people.” He added he was both tired and excited “cause this whole arena was singing my songs back to me.”

He signed off by joking with fans that they should buy tickets to his show so they can “come see me twitch live and in person.”

Lewis opened up about his diagnosis in September and told The Sun, “My shoulder twitches when I am excited, happy, nervous or stressed. It is something I am living with … It is not as bad as it looks.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

brooks-&-dunn-bring-scotty-mccreery-along-for-the-latest-leg-of-their-reboot-tour
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Brooks & Dunn bring Scotty McCreery along for the latest leg of their Reboot Tour

ABC Brooks & Dunn will keep their Reboot Tour rolling into 2023, with Scotty McCreery opening all the dates. “Last year, you all reminded us just how much fun it is to walk out on that stage and share the night with ya!" Kix Brooks says. "We love what we do, but we’re just surfing your wave … can’t wait!!”   “The Brooks and Dunn posse rides again,” Ronnie Dunn adds. “More excited to hit the big […]

todayJanuary 23, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%