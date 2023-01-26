AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Lewis Capaldi, The 1975 prank concertgoers by pretending he’s Harry Styles

todayJanuary 26, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Alexandra Gavillet

﻿Lewis Capaldi﻿ made a guest appearance at ﻿The 1975﻿’s concert Wednesday — after the band teased Harry Styles would be joining them onstage.

The spoof happened at The 1975’s show at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England. The alternative band has brought on famous guests before, including Taylor Swift, so fans were probably expecting to have another famous face drop by.

They weren’t wrong, but they were intentionally misled on who was showing up onstage. 

Ahead of Lewis’ arrival, The 1975 played a prank cutaway scene that read, “Guest starring… Harry Styles.” The audience let out a thunderous roar, but when it was revealed Lewis was actually the night’s guest, the cheers grew even louder. 

The Scottish singer shared the moment to TikTok, which sees him joking with the crowd, “My name is Harry Styles, it’s good to be here. I know what you’re thinking, ‘He looks different. And he sounds different.’ But make no mistake, I am Harry Styles.”

That wasn’t the only surprise Lewis had in store that night; instead of only performing his own songs, he decided to throw it back with Swift’s classic “Love Story.” He also shared that moment to TikTok, which shows the audience singing along with him.

Taylor debuted the live performance of “Anti-Hero” at The 1975’s London show. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

katy-perry-teases-next-season-of-‘﻿american-idol﻿’-will-go-big
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Katy Perry teases next season of ‘﻿American Idol﻿’ will go big

ABC/Gavin Bond American Idol returns February 19; that's the official word from judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. The trio confirmed the good news on Twitter and shared the official promotional image for the franchise's 21st season, which teases, "The best is yet to come." This year's theme is all about Vegas, complete with a giant slot machine that spews out golden tickets. "American Idol has been making dreams come true for 21 years, you […]

todayJanuary 26, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%