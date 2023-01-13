AD
Entertainment News

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland; ex-husband Nicolas Cage, 'Elvis' director react to her death

January 13, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley, who died Thursday at 54 years old, will be laid to rest at her father’s famous estate, Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee.

A rep for Mad Max: Fury Road co-star Riley Keough, one of Lisa Marie’s children, confirmed to ABC News that Presley’s final resting place will be “next to her beloved son Ben,” Riley’s brother, who died by suicide in 2020.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Cage, one of Presley’s four husbands, memorialized her to Yahoo Entertainment on Friday: “Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.”

Also expressing his condolences was Elvis director Baz Luhrmann.

On Instagram, he posted a photo of that film’s King, Austin Butler, and Lisa Marie laughing. “Over the last year, the entire Elvis movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie’s kind embrace,” the filmmaker began.

He continued, “Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world. I know her fans everywhere join me in sharing prayers of love and support with her mother, Priscilla, and her wonderful daughters Riley, Finley and Harper.”

Luhrmann concluded, “Lisa Marie, we will miss your warmth, your smile, your love.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

