Listen to previously unreleased Motörhead song “Greedy Bastards” off upcoming ‘Seriously Bad Magic’ collection

Motörhead has unearthed a previously unreleased song called “Greedy Bastards.”

The track will be included in the upcoming Seriously Bad Magic collection, a deluxe, expanded version of the “Ace of Spades” outfit’s final album, 2015’s Bad Magic.

A slower burn of a tune, “Greedy Bastards” opens with a spoken word piece expressing the late Lemmy Kilmister‘s thoughts on politicians. As you can probably guess from the title, he’s not exactly a fan.

You can listen to “Greedy Bastards” now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Seriously Bad Magic will be released on February 24. Its other bonus tracks include the song “Bullet in Your Brain,” which was released for the first time last November, a cover of David Bowie‘s “‘Heroes'” and a full live recording from a 2015 Motörhead show in Japan.

Bad Magic was originally released in August 2015, four months before Lemmy died in December at age 70. Motörhead has since disbanded.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity) ﻿﻿