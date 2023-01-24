AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Long Story Short: Willie turns 90 with a star-studded tribute at Hollywood Bowl

January 24, 2023

Blackbird Presents and Live Nation Hewitt-Silva

Willie Nelson turns 90 at the end of April, and he’ll celebrate with a star-studded, two-day concert called Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 at the Hollywood Bowl.

Chris StapletonMiranda LambertThe ChicksKacey MusgravesLyle LovettMargo PriceNeil YoungOrville PeckRosanne CashSheryl CrowSnoop Dogg and Ziggy Marley are just some of the big names who’ll pay tribute to the Red-Headed Stranger, with more artists still to be announced. 

“I can’t think of a better way to spend my 90th birthday than being surrounded by family, friends and of course the fans who made this all possible,” Willie says. “It’s an honor to perform with such an incredible group of artists at such an iconic venue.”

Tickets for the April 29 and 30 shows go on sale Saturday, January 28, with presales set to start on Wednesday, January 25. You can find all the details at WillieNelson90.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

Silver Lining Music Motörhead has unearthed a previously unreleased song called "Greedy Bastards." The track will be included in the upcoming Seriously Bad Magic collection, a deluxe, expanded version of the "Ace of Spades" outfit's final album, 2015's Bad Magic. A slower burn of a tune, "Greedy Bastards" opens with a spoken word piece expressing the late Lemmy Kilmister's thoughts on politicians. As you can probably guess from the title, […]

January 24, 2023

