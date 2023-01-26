AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Luke Combs is ‘Gettin’ Old’ on his new record

todayJanuary 26, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Columbia Nashville

Luke Combs just revealed the title and cover art for his new album, which comes out March 24. 

The CMA Entertainer of the Year’s fourth album will be called Gettin’ Old and depicts half his face on the cover, in front of a farmhouse at night. 

“This album is about the stage of life I’m in right now,” Luke reveals in an Instagram post. “One that I’m sure a lot of us are in, have been through, or will go through. It’s about coming of age, loving where life is now but at the same time missing how it used to be, continuing to fall for the one you love and loving them no matter what, living in the moment but still wondering how much time you have left, family, friends, being thankful, and leaving a legacy.”

“Me and so many others have poured their hearts and souls into this record and I hope you love it as much as we do,” he adds.

The title track, “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old,” comes out on Friday, which seems to make the new record a companion piece to his previous one, Growin’ Up, which came out last June. Earlier this week, Luke shared a performance of the song on his socials.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

david-crosby’s-‘live-at-the-capitol-theatre’-album-sells-out
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

David Crosby’s ‘Live at the Capitol Theatre’ album sells out

Maxine Evans/BMG The death of David Crosby last week has sparked renewed interest in his work, including his first-ever live album, David Crosby & The Lighthouse Band Live at the Capitol Theatre, which was released in December. The vinyl release has now sold out, with BMG announcing that it is working on a repressing to make more available.  The album, recorded in December 2018 at the Port Chester, New York, theater, reached number three […]

todayJanuary 26, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%