Entertainment News

‘M3GAN 2.0’: Universal announces January 2025 date for sequel to its killer doll movie

todayJanuary 18, 2023

Universal

Universal Pictures has announced that M3GAN 2.0, a sequel to its surprise hit M3GAN, will hit theaters Friday, January 17, 2025.

With a reported budget of $12 million, the film starring Allison Williams and Violet McGraw about the titular artificial friend gone awry, debuted January 6 to a $30.4 opening — the second-biggest opening weekend for a PG-13 horror movie since A Quiet Place Part II in 2021.

M3GAN has earned more than $96 million worldwide to date and counting.

James Wan, the mind behind horror movies like The Conjuring series, produced the film with Jason Blum for Blumhouse, the production house behind creepy hits including 2016’s Hush and 2017 Oscar winner Get Out.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

