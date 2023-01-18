AD
    103.7 MikeFM

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Madonna covers ‘Vanity Fair’ France, Spain and Italy: “This is a good time for me”

todayJanuary 18, 2023

Madonna has just announced a 40th anniversary world tour and recently sat for an exclusive interview with the FrenchSpanish and Italian issues of Vanity Fair. She also participated in an extravagant photo/video project inspired by religious imagery.

The visual project features the Queen of Pop wearing designs by John Galliano for Maison Margiela, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana and Jean Paul Gaultier, styled by B. Åkerlund and photographed by Luigi & Iango

In the accompanying interview, she tells Vanity Fair about her upcoming tour and biopic, noting, “I’m very excited about the challenges that come my way. I’m about to create another [live] show, and I’ve been working for several years on the screenplay about my life.”

She adds, “This is a good time for me — I’m gathering ideas, getting inspired, hanging out with creative people, watching films, seeing art, listening to music. I seek inspiration wherever I go.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Madonna says what makes her happy is “the time I spend with my children … seeing them happy, watching their development, discovering their passions.” While she notes that being a mother and an artist is “the hardest thing,” she adds, “Whoever you are, having children and raising them is a work of art.”

Asked what makes her fall in love, she says, “The feeling of affinity with someone. When you feel like you speak the same language, see the world the same way. I always fall in love with personalities who are creative, or at least express their creativity in some way.”

And asked what advice she’d give to the Madonna who moved to New York City 40 years ago with no money, she says, “That girl was broke, and hungry. I would tell her to face reality and cook for herself!”

The Italian edition hits newsstands Wednesday; Spain and France arrive January 25.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

