National News

Man, 21, with special needs shot three times, including in head, while waiting at bus stop in Chicago

todayJanuary 19, 2023

ABC 7

(CHICAGO) — A 21-year-old man with special needs was shot three times, including once in the head, while he waited for the bus to go to school in Chicago, according to police.

He’s in a hospital in critical condition, Chicago Police Commander Don Jerome said at a news conference.

The victim’s 15-year-old brother, who also has special needs, and the brothers’ father were with him at the bus stop when gunfire rang out around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jerome said. The brother and father were not hurt.

Police are looking for three or four suspects who were seen approaching the area, firing multiple shots and fleeing on foot, Jerome said.

No arrests have been made and police are asking for the community’s help.

Authorities believe the suspects were gang members who “likely thought that the victims were rival gang members,” Jerome said.

He stressed, “None of the family involved — the father nor the 15-year-old nor the 21-year-old victim — have any gang affiliation whatsoever.”

“No one should be shot, let alone shot while standing waiting for a school bus. No father should see his children shot like this,” Jerome said.

Written by: ABC News

