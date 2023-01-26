AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Man shot dead after dog steps on hunting rifle’s trigger

todayJanuary 26, 2023

Background
share close
AD
avid_creative/Getty Images

(WELLINGTON, Kan.) — A dog has shot and killed a 30-year-old man in the front seat of a car after it stepped on a hunting rifle lying in the back seat, Kansas authorities said.

The victim, Joseph Smith, was in the front passenger seat at the time of the shooting, which unfolded while he and another man were on a hunting trip, according to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

“The stock of the gun was in the back seat, and the barrel was laying on the console facing the victim,” Sumner County Undersheriff Mike Westmoreland told ABC News via email.

At about 9:45 a.m. Saturday, the German shepherd stepped on the trigger from the back seat, and a bullet struck Smith in the back, according to the sheriff’s office and Wellington Fire and EMS Chief Timothy Hay.

Smith died at the scene, Hay told ABC News.

Westmoreland said the German shepherd belongs to the driver of the vehicle.

“You don’t want to leave a loaded weapon in your vehicle that’s out in the open,” Hay advised. “Unload it if it’s inside of the vehicle, or at least have the safety on.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

60-stolen-guns-missing-after-13-people-arrested-for-string-of-firearm-burglaries
insert_link

National News

60 stolen guns missing after 13 people arrested for string of firearm burglaries

(NEW YORK) -- Federal and local law enforcement in Pennsylvania said they are struggling to locate the bulk of firearms stolen in a recent string of burglaries of licensed firearm dealers. Of the 93 guns stolen, officials have been able to locate 33 -- some of which were involved in later robberies and shootings -- leaving the status of 60 guns unknown, according to a joint press release. The Montgomery […]

todayJanuary 26, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%