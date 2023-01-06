“Me for Me”: A glimpse inside the friendship of Tyler Hubbard, TR and Russell Dickerson

ABC

How well do Thomas Rhett and Russell Dickerson know their longtime friend Tyler Hubbard? Well, you’ll find some of the answers in Tyler’s new track “Me for Me.”

“We weren’t even planning on writing that day but it just kinda happened,” Tyler explains on social media. “It quickly became one of my favorite songs on the album. We know each other so well that I think this song could have only been written with these two.”

In the accompanying picture, all three are hamming it with their wives, complete with funny glasses, hats, and an inflatable guitar and flamingo. The photo’s reminiscent of others taken during the couples’ longstanding tradition of going caroling in costume during the holidays.

You can also check out the new unofficial video for “Me for Me,” which is the latest track from Tyler’s self-titled full-length debut, which arrives January 27. The record also includes his first solo #1, “5 Foot 9,” as well as his new single “Dancin’ in the Country.”