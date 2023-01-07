AD
National News

Mega Millions jackpot balloons to over $1B

todayJanuary 7, 2023

Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night, the Mega Millions jackpot surged to $1.1 billion, marking the fourth time the prize has surpassed $1 billion in just over four years.

The current prize would be the third-largest jackpot in the game’s history. The largest prize was $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018 followed by a $1.337 billion prize won in Illinois on July 29, according to Mega Millions.

The winning numbers for Friday’s jackpot were 3, 20, 46, 59, 63 and the Gold Mega Ball number was 13.

“We are thankful for the support of our customers and retailers, which allows each of our 47 member lotteries to generate funds for good causes within their jurisdiction. As the jackpot grows, we encourage our players to keep within their entertainment budget and enjoy this jackpot run right along with us,” said Ohio lottery director Pat McDonald, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, in a statement.

There have been 24 consecutive drawings since Oct. 14 but no grand prize winner has been declared which has ramped up the jackpot.

The next drawing will be held on Tuesday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

