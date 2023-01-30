AD
Meghan Trainor pregnant with baby number two; will publish first book in April

todayJanuary 30, 2023

Harper Horizon

Meghan Trainor’s been talking about having another baby since she and husband Daryl Sabara became parents to son Riley in 2021.  Well, now her dream has come true: She’s expecting another child.

“What a blessing,” Meghan tells People. “I’m just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I’m like, ‘I’m crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.’ I’m halfway there — I want four kids!”

Meghan is four months along and she says compared to her first pregnancy, “This one was a ride. It was a rocky ride, but luckily it was during the holidays, so I could just chill and lay down. I pee every 20 minutes, and I’m fully out of breath just from talking. It’s great.” She’s also craving — yes — pickles.

On Instagram, Meghan posted a photo of herself posing with the sonogram, and captioned it, “BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER.”

But that’s not all: The “Made You Look” singer is also publishing her first book in April. It’s called Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and New Motherhood from Your Bestie.

“I spent my entire pregnancy trying to get all the information I could possibly get…as the first of my friends to be pregnant, nobody around me but my mom, my aunts, and strangers on the internet knew what I was going through,” Meghan says in a statement.

“After feeling so overwhelmed and alone in my first pregnancy, I was inspired to write this book to make sure no other future mama ever felt like that,” she continues. “I want to give future mamas permission to find the right path for them without the judgment of others. I want this book to feel like a hug from a bestie.” 

The guide is due April 25; you can pre-order it now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

