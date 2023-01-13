AD
Mel Brooks drops star-packed trailer to ‘The History of the World: Part II’

todayJanuary 13, 2023

Hulu

A veritable who’s who of comedic actors came to play for a living comedy legend, Mel Brooks, in the long-awaited series sequel to his 1981 classic A History of the World: Part One.

On Friday, Brooks dropped anew trailer for Hulu’s A History of the World: Part II.

The cast — including Wanda Sykes, Quinta Brunson, Dove Cameron, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Knoxville, Nick Kroll, Ike Barinholtz, Rob Corddry, Danny DeVito, David Duchovny, Zazie Beetz, Emily Ratajkowski, Josh Gad, Jake Johnson and Richard Kind — takes a unique spin on some of history’s most famous names, from Jesus to Moses to Harriet Tubman to Sigmund Freud.

The eight-episode Hulu series drops the first two episodes on March 6 and will drop two episodes a day until its March 9 finale.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

