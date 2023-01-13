AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Melissa Etheridge mourns friend and fan Lisa Marie Presley: “I can’t believe she is gone”

todayJanuary 13, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Melissa Etheridge took to Twitter to mourn her late friend Lisa Marie PresleyElvis Presley‘s only child died Thursday at the age of 54 after being rushed to the hospital.

“Lisa, @LisaPresley was a friend of mine. She was kind and fun and living a strange life as best she could,” Melissa tweeted. “I am thinking of her family that has endured so much loss and sending all, so much love. She was special with a talent all her own. She will be missed.”

Melissa also noted that Lisa Marie wasn’t just a friend but also a fan. “She once told me that the first song she ever sang for anyone was ‘Similar Features,'” Melissa tweeted, referring to a popular track on her debut album. “I was honored. I can’t believe she is gone.”

In 2015, Lisa Marie wrote a piece for TIME about her friendship with Melissa, describing what a fan she was and explaining that they became friendly after Melissa emailed her following the release of her debut album, because her sound had been compared to Melissa’s. Their friendship grew after Melissa and her then-partner moved into Lisa Marie’s neighborhood.

Sadly, Melissa and Lisa Marie had something in common other than music: Both had sons who died tragically in 2020. Melissa’s son Bennett died of causes related to opioid addiction in May 2020. He was 21. Lisa Marie’s son, Benjamin, died by suicide in July 2020 at the age of 27.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

dierks-bentley-shares-‘gravel-&-gold’-track-list,-drops-new-single-“same-ol’-me”
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Dierks Bentley shares ‘Gravel & Gold’ track list, drops new single “Same Ol’ Me”

Capitol Nashville Dierks Bentley is sharing some more news about his new album, Gravel & Gold, which is due out February 24. Dierks just revealed the track list for the record, which features 14 songs. Ashley McBryde will guest on the tune “Cowboy Boots,” while Billy Strings joins Dierks on “High Note.” He also gave fans another taste of the record with the new single “Same Ol' Me.” Gravel & Gold, Dierks’ first album since 2018, is his […]

todayJanuary 13, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%