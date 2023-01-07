Men’s Basketball Defeats Austin College 86-70

AD
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team won their road conference game against Austin College 86-70.
The Mountaineers traveled to Sherman, Texas, to take on the Kangaroos from Austin College in a SCAC matchup.
It was a welcome sight for Schreiner, as the Mountaineers found themselves back in the win column after a dominant showing against Austin College.
Leading the way for the Mountaineers was the sophomore big man, Kamden Ross. Ross finished with a team high 19 points along with 7 rebounds, 6 steals, and 2 blocks. It was also a strong showing for freshman, AJ Aungst, who finished with 15 points on 3-4 three-point shooting.
Schreiner Men’s Basketball (7-7. 1-4 SCAC)
Box Score Standouts
Kamden Ross – 19 pts, 7 reb, 6 stl, 2 blk
AJ Aungst – 15 pts, 3-4 3PM
Cristian Rodriguez – 10 pts, 5 reb
Alex Dehoyos – 10 pts, 2 stl
Beau Cervantes – 9 pts, 6 ast, 2 stl
Box Score
Next Game
Schreiner University @ University of Dallas
January 7, 2023
Irving, Texas
6:00 PM
Schedule
