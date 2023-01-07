Men’s Basketball Defeats Austin College 86-70

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team won their road conference game against Austin College 86-70.

The Mountaineers traveled to Sherman, Texas, to take on the Kangaroos from Austin College in a SCAC matchup.

It was a welcome sight for Schreiner, as the Mountaineers found themselves back in the win column after a dominant showing against Austin College.

Leading the way for the Mountaineers was the sophomore big man, Kamden Ross. Ross finished with a team high 19 points along with 7 rebounds, 6 steals, and 2 blocks. It was also a strong showing for freshman, AJ Aungst, who finished with 15 points on 3-4 three-point shooting.

Schreiner Men’s Basketball (7-7. 1-4 SCAC)

Box Score Standouts

Kamden Ross – 19 pts, 7 reb, 6 stl, 2 blk

AJ Aungst – 15 pts, 3-4 3PM

Cristian Rodriguez – 10 pts, 5 reb

Alex Dehoyos – 10 pts, 2 stl

Beau Cervantes – 9 pts, 6 ast, 2 stl

Box Score

Next Game

Schreiner University @ University of Dallas

January 7, 2023

Irving, Texas

6:00 PM

Schedule