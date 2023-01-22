Men’s Basketball Defeats Centenary College 68-54

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team won their home conference game against Centenary College 68-54.

It was a great night in the Stephens Family Arena as the Mountaineers upset the #3 team in the SCAC, the Gents from Centenary College.

A strong first half shooting the ball by Schreiner gave the Mountaineers a 27-24 lead over Centenary heading into half time. Then, as the second half got underway, the Mountaineers exploded on offense and outscored the Gents 41-30 in the half. As the final buzzer sounded, the game came to a conclusion with a final score of 68-54 in favor of the Mountaineers.

It was an exciting breakout performance by freshman center, Cristian Rodriguez. Rodriguez finished with a doule-double of 15 points and 15 rebounds, as well as 5 assists.

Schreiner Men’s Basketball (10-9, 4-6 SCAC)

Box Score Standouts

Cristian Rodriguez – 15 pts, 15 reb, 5 ast

Dylan Mackey – 15 pts, 2 ast

Kamden Ross – 12 pts, 5 reb, 3 ast

Box Score

Next Game

Schreiner University vs Trinity University

January 31st, 2023

Kerrville, Texas

7:30 PM

Schedule