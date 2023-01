AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team won their road conference game against the University of Dallas 68-67.

The Mountaineers traveled to Irving, Texas, to take on the Crusaders from the University of Dallas in a SCAC matchup.

After a chaotic finish that featured both teams missing crucial free throws in the closing seconds of the game, it would be the Mountaineers who came out on top and held on to win the game by just one point.

Leading the way for Schreiner was sophomore center, Kamden Ross. It was another monster performance by Ross as he finished with a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Schreiner Men’s Basketball (8-7, 2-4 SCAC)

Box Score Standouts

Kamden Ross – 18 pts, 14 reb, 2 blk

Alex Dehoyos – 13 pts, 5 reb, 5 ast, 2 stl

Cristian Rodriguez – 10 pts, 5 reb, 2 stl

Box Score

Next Game

January 13, 2023

Schreiner University @ Southwestern University (SCAC)

Georgetown, Texas

7:30 PM

Schedule