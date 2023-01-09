Men’s Basketball Falls to Centenary College 84-79

Nick Carter announces new song “Hurts to Love You,” which is said to be about Aaron Carter
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images It's been two months since Aaron Carter unexpectedly died and his big brother, Nick Carter, will be keeping his memory alive in a heartfelt tribute song. The Backstreet Boys singer revealed Monday that he has a new song called "Hurts To Love You," which he will perform for the first time at a benefit event to celebrate Aaron's life. He and sister Angel Carter, who is Aaron's twin, will put on the Songs for Tomorrow charity event on January 18 at […]