Men’s Basketball Falls to Colorado College 63-56

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team lost their home conference game against Colorado College 63-56.

The Mountaineers were at home to close out 2022 with a New Years Eve conference matchup with the Tigers from Colorado College.

Unfortunately, it was a tale of two halves for Schreiner, as they outscored the Tigers 28-23 in the first half, but were then outscored 40-28 in the second.

In the end, it would be the Tigers from Colorado College who would come away with a 63-56 win over the Mountaineers.

Schreiner Men’s Basketball (6-7, 0-4 SCAC)

Box Score Standouts

Cristian Rodriguez – 14 pts, 6 reb

Beau Cervantes – 14 pts, 3 ast, 3 reb, 2 stl

AJ Aungst – 9 pts, 4 reb

Kamden Ross – 7 pts, 16 reb, 1 blk

Dylan Mackey – 7 pts, 3 reb, 2 stl

Box Score

Next Game

Schreiner University at Austin College (SCAC)

January 6, 2022

Sherman, Texas

8:00 PM

Schedule