KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team lost their road conference game against Texas Lutheran University 79-74 in double overtime.

The Mountaineers traveled to Seguin, Texas, to take on the Bulldogs from Texas Lutheran University in a SCAC matchup.

Despite the double-overtime loss, it was still a strong performance on the road for Schreiner. The Mountaineers were led by senior guard, Bronson Evans, who put together an impressive performance off the bench, recording 15 points and 8 rebounds.

Schreiner Men’s Basketball (9-8, 3-5 SCAC)

Box Score Standouts

Bronson Evans – 15 pts, 8 reb, 1 ast

Beau Cervantes – 14 pts, 2 ast, 1 stl

Kamden Ross – 11 pts, 6 reb, 3 blk, 2 stl, 1 ast

Cristian Rodriguez – 9 pts, 9 reb, 1 stl

Darian Gibson – 9 pts, 7 reb, 4 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk

Box Score

Next Game

Schreiner University vs University of St. Thomas

January 20, 2023

Kerville, TX

7:30 PM

Schedule