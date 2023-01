AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team lost their road game against the University of St. Thomas 60-34.

The Mountaineers traveled to Houston, Texas, to open up SCAC play with a matchup against the Celts from the University of St. Thomas.

Unfortunately, it was a tough matchup for Schreiner, as the Celts played a strong defensive game on one end and were able to score points in bunches on the other end.

The Mountaineers were able to start building momentum in the second half, but their effort would come too late as the game came to an end with a final score of 60-34 in favor of St. Thomas.

Schreiner Men’s Basketball (6-2, 0-1 SCAC)

Box Score Standouts

AJ Aungst – 6 pts, 6 reb

Beau Cervantes – 6 pts

Kamden Ross – 4 pts, 9 reb

Box Score

Next Game

Schreiner University vs Centenary College

Shreveport, LA

3:00 PM

Schedule