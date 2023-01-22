Men’s Basketball Falls to University of St. Thomas 74-69

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team lost their home conference game against the University of St. Thomas 74-69.

After back to back weekends on the road for Schreiner Men’s Basketball, the Mountaineers were finally back at home for their SCAC matchup against the Celts from the University of St. Thomas.

It was a strong showing by the Mountaineers as they stayed toe-to-toe with the current #1 team in the SCAC throughout both halves of play. After trailing by just 6 points at the end of the first half, Schreiner outscored St. Thomas 40-39 in the second half.

Umfortunately, in the end Schreiner would come up just short, as the final buzzer sounded with a final score of 74-69 in favor of the University of St. Thomas.

Despite the loss, it was still a very impressive performance off the bench by sophomore guard, Dylan Mackey, as he recorded his first career double-double with 13 points and 10 assists.

Schreiner Men’s Basketball (9-9, 3-6 SCAC)

Box Score Standouts

Dylan Mackey – 14 pts, 10 ast, 2 reb

Beau Cervantes – 13 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast

Darian Gibson – 11 pts

Bronson Evans – 11 pts, 5 reb

Kamden Ross – 6 pts, 9 reb

Box Score

Next Game

Schreiner University vs Centenary College (SCAC)

January 21, 2023

Kerrville, Texas

4:00 PM

Schedule