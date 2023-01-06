Metallica brings back Wherever We May Roam archival live streaming series

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for P+ and MTV

There’s nothing like a live Metallica show, and now fans will get to relive some of their classic performances.

The band just announced they are bringing back their Wherever We May Roam archival streaming series, this time focusing on 10 “rare performances” from their tour supporting 1991’s Metallica aka The Black Album.

The concerts will stream on nugs.net from Sunday, January 8, to February 6, with a new concert every Sunday and Monday. Things kick off with a September 11, 1991, show from Graz, Austria, and wrap with a June 30, 1993, show from Tel Aviv, Israel.

Subscribers will also get to hear shows from Cleveland; Los Angeles; Washington, DC; Pasadena; Stuttgart, Germany; Montreal, Canada; Jakarta, Indonesia; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.