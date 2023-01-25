Mick Jagger announces new harmonica line

David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns

If you ever wanted to play harmonica like Mick Jagger, now’s your chance. The Rolling Stones frontman has teamed up with harmonica company Lee Oskar for a new line of harmonicas that will be available in 10 major diatonic keys.

“Always loved Lee Oskar harmonicas,” Jagger, who’s played harmonica on Stones songs like “Midnight Rambler” and “Gimme Shelter,” shares, “and now I’ve been lucky enough to collaborate with them on a harmonica of my own.”

The harmonicas all feature Jagger and Oskar’s names on them and come in a Jagger-branded custom case to keep them safe. They sell for a little over $60 and are now available for preorder, with shipments going out starting February 8.