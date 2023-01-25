AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Mick Jagger announces new harmonica line

todayJanuary 25, 2023

Background
share close
AD
David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns

If you ever wanted to play harmonica like Mick Jagger, now’s your chance. The Rolling Stones frontman has teamed up with harmonica company Lee Oskar for a new line of harmonicas that will be available in 10 major diatonic keys.

“Always loved Lee Oskar harmonicas,” Jagger, who’s played harmonica on Stones songs like “Midnight Rambler” and “Gimme Shelter,” shares, “and now I’ve been lucky enough to collaborate with them on a harmonica of my own.”

The harmonicas all feature Jagger and Oskar’s names on them and come in a Jagger-branded custom case to keep them safe. They sell for a little over $60 and are now available for preorder, with shipments going out starting February 8.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

half-moon-bay-shooting-suspect-to-face-seven-counts-of-murder:-da
insert_link

National News

Half Moon Bay shooting suspect to face seven counts of murder: DA

amphotora/Getty Images (HALF MOON BAY, Calif.) -- The suspect in a deadly mass shooting at two Northern California farms will be charged with seven counts of murder, the local district attorney said. The alleged gunman, 66-year-old Chunli Zhao, is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Wednesday with an arraignment hearing at 1:30 p.m. local time. Ahead of the hearing, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told ABC […]

todayJanuary 25, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%