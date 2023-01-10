AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Mom fatally shoots home invader to protect her 2 kids: Sheriff

todayJanuary 10, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Tangipahoa Paris Sheriff’s Office

(A Louisiana mom shot and killed a home invader to protect her two young children, authorities said.

The suspect, 51-year-old Robert Rheams, was armed with a shovel and a lug wrench when he allegedly forced his way into a woman’s home in Hammond around 5 a.m. Sunday, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A “physical altercation” broke out between the homeowner and Rheams, after which the resident shot the intruder, according to the sheriff’s office.

Rheams was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Rheams was on parole at the time of the home invasion after spending about 20 years in prison for armed robbery, according to the sheriff’s office. Rheams also allegedly committed a carjacking hours before the home invasion, authorities said.

No arrests have been made, the sheriff’s office said.

“This case appears to be a homeowner exercising second amendment rights to protect herself and her children from a violent home invasion,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Once the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for further review.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

duran-duran-featured-in-peloton’s-next-artist-series-workout
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Duran Duran featured in Peloton’s next Artist Series workout

ABC/Randy Holmes A lot of people likely made New Year’s resolutions to get in shape, and now folks can do that with the help of Duran Duran. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ music is the subject of Peloton’s next Artist Series workout. “With their dynamic sound and iconic music videos Duran Duran (@duranduran) gave us timeless hits to sing and dance to,” Peloton shared on Instagram, listing the instructors for "this […]

todayJanuary 10, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%