More artists pay tribute to the late Jeff Beck

Guitarist Jeff Beck continues to be remembered on social media, with artists like Rod Stewart, ZZ Top’s Billy F. Gibbons and more paying tribute to the rock legend, who passed away Wednesday at the age of 78.

“Jeff Beck was on another planet. He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group and we haven’t looked back since,” Stewart shared alongside a picture of him and Beck together. “He was one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond. Jeff, you were the greatest, my man . Thank you for everything.”

Former Yardbirds member Paul Samwell-Smith shared his tribute via the Cat Stevens/Yusuf Twitter account, offering, “What a genius. We wrote Shapes of Things together and Jeff had a blank 16 bars for a solo. He not only played an extraordinary solo, but changed the nature of guitar playing ever after.” #JeffBeck.”

And ZZ Top’s Billy F. Gibbons shared, “I met Jeff Beck when I was 17 and I was glad to know a guy like that, a guy who was able to show me how this guitar playing thing should be approached and that’s still very much the case. Jeff’s was a wondrous soul and we already miss him terribly but take comfort in the fact that he’ll be with us forever. Hi Ho Silver Lining!”

Other tributes include:

Robert Plant – “Jeff always appeared timeless, ever evolving. He embraced project after project with limitless energy and enthusiasm. He surfaced in an extraordinary time…He took place side by side with virtuosos of the period…His gift was enormous. He was funny, challenging and eager.”

U2’s The Edge – “Jeff Beck was punk rock before punk existed and one of the most inventive guitar players of all time. He set a very high bar for all of us who followed. His legend will live on.”

Alice Cooper – “When I was 16 years old, The Spiders, who became the original Alice Cooper band, opened for the Yardbirds. That night I experienced the greatest guitar player I had ever heard. Half a century later Jeff Beck is still the greatest guitarist, PERIOD….”

Heart‘s Ann Wilson – “Travel on, Master Jeff! Find new harmonics. We’ll miss you.” “

Billy Joel – “I just heard the sad news that the great virtuoso guitarist, Jeff Beck, has died. He was one of my heroes. I was fortunate to meet him recently and I’m very grateful now that I was able to tell him how much I admired his musical skill. This is the end of an era.”

Aerosmith’s Joe Perry – “Jeff Beck was the Salvador Dali of guitar, to see him play was to hear the ultimate 6 string alchemist create magic in a world of its own. With his passing, the world is a poorer place. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to Sandra. We share your sorrow.”

E Street Band member Steve Van Zandt – “RIP Jeff Beck. Having trouble processing this. Not only was he a major influence, and his genius an infinite source of joy my entire lifetime, he was in great spirits when we spoke a few weeks ago having done a flawless show with Johnny the night before at the Capitol. Unreal.”

Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready – “Saddened to hear Jeff Beck has passed away. I was lucky to see him once and I stood in awe of his genius. Thank you, Jeff, for being amazing to us guitar players…”

Billy Idol – “Sad news #JeffBeck passed on today …I saw him with Beck Bogart & Appice supporting Lou Reed in the UK in ‘72 RIP …glad I was alive to hear him play….sublime…”

Buddy Guy – “The loss of our friend Jeff Beck is crushing. All our love and prayers go out to his family, his friends, and his fans around the world. Until we meet again, Jeff. – Team BG.”

Joe Satriani – “Jeff Beck was a genius, a stunning original. He was an astounding guitar player with more ways to make you go, ‘WTF was that?’ than anybody else. He was profoundly talented, and never stopped innovating on the instrument. R.I.P. Jeff.”

Brian Wilson – “I’m so sad to hear about Jeff Beck passing. Jeff was a genius guitar player, and me and my band got to see it close up when we toured with him in 2013. One of the highlights we did was ‘Danny Boy’ – we both loved that song. Love & Mercy to Jeff’s family.”

Rick Springfield – “The great Jeff Beck has taken his genius and gone home. My guitar idol since age 15. For the uninitiated, check out his amazing work on (where do I begin) Roger Waters ‘Amused to Death’. His gift was impossible to copy and won’t be repeated. Thankful for huge legacy. God speed JB”