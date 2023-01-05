AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

More than 118,000 customers without power as storm hits West Coast

todayJanuary 5, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(NEW YORK) — A major storm is hitting the West Coast with flood, high wind and heavy snow alerts in effect for California, Nevada, Utah, Oregon and Washington state.

More than 118,000 customers are without power in California.

Although the heaviest of the rain has ended, unsettled weather continues across California and a flood watch remains in effect.

A winter storm warning is in place for the mountains outside of Los Angeles, where up to a foot of snow is possible.

In California, winds gusts up to 132 mph were reported in Alpine Meadows and up to 60 mph at San Francisco International Airport.

Heavy rain will continue Thursday in California and then most of the state will catch a break on Friday before more rain arrives over the weekend and into early next week.

Winds in Los Angeles County gusted up to 87 mph and up to 63 mph on the Santa Barbara County coast.

The highest rainfall totals in California over the last 24 hours were 5 inches in Potter Valley, 3.98 inches in Valley Christian, 4.67 inches in Los Angeles County and 1.8 inches in Beverly Hills.

San Francisco picked up more than half of its annual rainfall in just 30 days.

Winter storm warnings are in effect for the Sierras, where there could be up to 4 feet of snow.

Heavy snow will continue to fall in the Sierras and mountains of Los Angeles later Thursday while snow will also be moving into the central Rockies.

Additional Atmospheric Rivers will move in this weekend and into next weekend. More rounds of flooding rain, winds and mountain snow are to be expected. The northern and central part of the state will likely get the brunt of it.

Elsewhere, there were 23 reported tornadoes across the South.

Seven tornadoes were confirmed in Illinois alone, making it the biggest tornado outbreak for the state since 1989.

To the north, up to 15 inches of snow fell in the Twin Cities, Minnesota, breaking a daily record and making it the snowiest start to January in five years.

With more than 45 inches of snow so far this season, this is the snowiest start to winter in almost 30 years at Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

ian-gillan-pays-tribute-to-wife-bron,-who-passed-away-in-november
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Ian Gillan pays tribute to wife Bron, who passed away in November

Pedro Gomes/Redferns As previously reported, Ian Gillan’s wife, Bron, passed away in November at the age of 67, and now the Deep Purple rocker has shared a tribute to her on his personal website. “My darling wife, Bron, died of heart failure on Saturday 19 November, 2022, in Exeter Hospital,” he writes. “It's taken some weeks until I could find the words to dignify her publicly. Publicly, because our life together, (forty. wonderful, happy years), […]

todayJanuary 5, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%