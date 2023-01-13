AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Morgan Freeman joins Nicole Kidman spy series ‘The Lioness’

todayJanuary 13, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Nigel Parry-CPi

Paramount+ has announced that another Oscar winner has joined Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña in Taylor Sheridan‘s spy series The Lioness: Morgan Freeman.

According to the streaming service, the show from the Yellowstone and Tulsa King creator is based on a real-life CIA program and, “follows Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within.”

Freeman will play Edwin Mullins, the United States Secretary of State, according to the streamer.

As reported, Kidman will play CIA senior supervisor Kaitlyn Meade, who, “must juggle the trappings of being a woman in the high-ranking intelligence community, a wife who longs for the attention she herself can’t even give, and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she’s found herself on.”

Avatar series star Saldaña will play Joe, “the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives.”

Kidman will also serve as an executive producer on the series.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

ed-sheeran,-lizzo-set-to-headline-new-orleans-jazz-&-heritage-festival
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Ed Sheeran, Lizzo set to headline New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Courtesy New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Ed Sheeran and Lizzo are heading down to the Big Easy this spring to headline this year's installment of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. The two artists will headline the first weekend of the festival, which takes place April 28, 29 and 30. Since the North American leg of Ed's Mathematics tour doesn't start until May 6, this is a good […]

todayJanuary 13, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%