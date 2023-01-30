AD
Buck Country Music News

Morgan Wallen’s 36-track ‘One Thing at a Time’ is coming March 3

todayJanuary 30, 2023

Big Loud/Mercury

Morgan Wallen‘s third album, One Thing at a Time, will arrive March 3, but you don’t have to wait that long for a preview. Three tracks — “Last Night,” “Everything I Love” and “I Wrote the Book” — will arrive Monday night. 

Still, that’s barely a preview of the 36-song project that includes contributions from HARDYEric ChurchTravis DenningERNESTMiranda LambertDevin Dawson and Ryan Hurd, just to name a few. Morgan’s sister Ashlyne even sings harmony on the track “Outlook.” 

“This record represents the last few years of my life, the highs and the lows,”  Morgan says. “It also brings together the musical influences that have shaped me as an artist — country, alternative and hip-hop.”

“There are 36 songs on this album,” he explains, “because we just kept exploring with fresh lyrics, music and production ideas and these are the songs that felt right to me. It was a blast to create, and I was so grateful to be back in the studio to lay this out for my fans.”

It’s the follow-up to 2021’s Dangerous: The Double Album, which set an all-genre Billboard record as the longest-running top 10 album by a solo artist. So far, it’s at 104 weeks and counting. 

Here’s the complete track listing for One Thing at a Time:  

“Born with a Beer in My Hand”

“Last Night”

“Everything I Love”

“Man Made a Bar” (featuring Eric Church)

“Devil Don’t Know”

“One Thing at a Time”

“’98 Braves”

“Ain’t That Some”

“I Wrote the Book”

“Tennessee Numbers”

“Hope That’s True”

“Whiskey Friends”

“Sunrise”

“Keith Whitley”

“In the Bible” (featuring HARDY)

“You Proof”

“Thought You Should Know”

“F150-50”

“Neon Star (Country Boy Lullaby)”

“I Deserve a Drink”

“Wine into Water”

“Me + All Your Reasons”

“Tennessee Fan”

“Money on Me”

“Thinkin’ Bout Me”

“Single Than She Was” 

“Days That End in Why”

“Last Drive Down Main”

“Me to Me”

“Don’t Think Jesus”

“180 (Lifestyle)”

“Had It”

“Cowgirls” (featuring ERNEST)

“Good Girl Gone Missin'”

“Outlook”

“Dying Man” 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

