Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil pulls out of festival after contracting COVID-19

todayJanuary 12, 2023

Background
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Mötley Crüe vocalist Vince Neil has canceled his set at the upcoming RokIsland Fest in Key West, Florida, after contracting COVID-19.

In a statement posted to the RokIsland Facebook Thursday, the “Home Sweet Home” singer shares, “I am sad to report that yesterday I was diagnosed with Covid.”

“I am okay but this thing is really kickin’ my a**,” Neil continues. “All that being said, I am unable to perform at RokIsland Fest next week. I would like to extend my sincerest apologies to the RokIsland Fest organizers and most of all my friends and fans. I am disappointed to say the least. I was so looking forward to this show.”

RokIsland will take place January 17-21. The lineup also includes Styx, Loverboy and Tesla.

Mötley Crüe, meanwhile, is set to resume touring in February following their massive 2022 Stadium Tour with Def Leppard. They’ll be doing so without guitarist Mick Mars, who announced last October that he was retiring from the road. Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 will be filling in.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

