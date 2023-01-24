AD
Rev Rock Report

Mudhoney details new album, ‘﻿Plastic Eternity’

todayJanuary 24, 2023

Sub Pop Records

Grunge pioneers Mudhoney have announced a new album called Plastic Eternity.

The 11th full-length effort from the “Touch Me I’m Sick” rockers will arrive April 7. You can listen to lead single “Almost Everything” now via digital outlets.

“We like each other and we like being in a band together,” says frontman Mark Arm of Mudhoney’s continuing output. “Some people have poker night or whatever the f***, and they have the excuse to get together with their friends. For us, this [band] is that. This is what we do.”

Plastic Eternity is the follow-up to 2018’s Digital Garbage. Here’s the track list:

“Souvenir of My Trip”

“Almost Everything”

“Cascades of Crap”

“Flush the Fascists”

“Move Under”

“Severed Dreams in the Sleeper Cell”

“Here Comes the Flood”

“Human Stock Capital”

“Tom Herman’s Hermits”

“One or Two”

“Cry Me an Atmospheric River”

“Plasticity”

“Little Dogs”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

