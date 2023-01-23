Music notes: Ava Max, Adam Lambert, Kelly Clarkson, Shakira, Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga

﻿Ava Max﻿ said on her Instagram Story she “started off the year right” because Spotify just named her one of the most-streamed female artists of 2023. So far this year, she amassed over 100 million streams on the platform.

Adam Lambert says he will be as “gay as I f***ing can be and be flamboyant and wild.” He made the comments at the 2023 Creative Coalition Spotlight Initiative Gala and said he will not apologize for flaunting his sexuality, adding, “If it gets me into trouble, it gets me into trouble. I’m not going to back down from it.”

﻿Kelly Clarkson﻿ tipped her hat to ﻿Taylor Swift﻿ on her daytime talk show by performing the Taylor’s Version of “Better Man.” This apparently marks the first time since 2019 that Kellyoke featured a Taylor song, the last being her ﻿Lover ﻿hit “You Need to Calm Down.”

Shakira is “humbled and grateful” after becoming the first woman to be recognized as Spotify’s most-listened-to Latin artist after amassing nearly 69 million monthly streams. She tweeted, “I’m only one among millions of women out there who have so much to say and offer. Women of all races, ages and conditions. Thanks for your loyalty and support.”

﻿Taylor Swift﻿, ﻿Lady Gaga﻿ and ﻿Rihanna﻿ scored nominations for the 2023 Guild of Music Supervisors Awards. Rih’s “Lift Me Up” from ﻿Black Panther: Wakanda Forever﻿, Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from ﻿Top Gun: Maverick﻿ and Taylor’s “Carolina” from ﻿Where the Crawdads Sing﻿ will compete for best song written or recorded for a film. We’ll find out who wins on March 5.