Music notes: Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks, Michael Bublé, Taylor Swift, Andy Grammer, Pink and Ed Sheeran

Music fans have another chance to see Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks in concert together. The two will take over M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, on October 7. Ticket sales for the new show begin Friday, January 20, at 10 a.m. ET on LiveNation.com. This becomes their seventh overall joint show.

Michael Bublé was in charge of watching his four kids and joked he definitely wasn’t in over his head. “Father of 4. Wouldn’t have it any other way. It’s absolute chaos but it’s our chaos,” he captioned the videos of his youngsters throwing their toys all over the place. “I think I’m killing it!” he added.

Billboard did the math on last year’s vinyl sales. Turns out that one out of every 25 vinyl sales was a Taylor Swift record. Roughly 43.5 million vinyl records were sold in 2022 and Taylor sold the most — 1.695 million albums.

Andy Grammer revealed new single “These Tears,” which is due out Friday, is about losing his mother when he was 25. He revealed, “I miss her everyday. I wrote this song to let her know that I’m gonna be alright.” He added in the caption, “Letting go is hard to do.”

Pink paid tribute to her late father James Moore, who died a year ago. Sharing a tender moment of her as a toddler interacting with her dad as he’s playing the guitar, she wrote, “Miss you dad.” She soundtracked the snap to Don McLean‘s “And I Love You So.”

Ed Sheeran has been voted the most kissable ginger in the U.K., besting Prince Harry for the coveted title. Wales Online reports ginger beer brand Fentimans polled 1,000 people for its updated rankings, and Ed beat Prince Harry with 17 percent of the vote. Fifteen percent of respondents wanted to smooch Harry.