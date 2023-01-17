AD
Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson, Gavin DeGraw and Dua Lipa

todayJanuary 17, 2023

Jennifer Lopez claims she was supposed to take part in that now infamous VMAs kiss with Madonna — not Christina Aguilera. She told E! News she was invited to perform at the 2003 VMAs with Madge and Britney Spears, but she was busy shooting a movie, “So they got Christina to do it.”

Speaking of Christina, she will be joining Boyz II MenMariah CareyEn VogueBlackstreet and other throwback artists for Usher‘s Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas on May 6. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 20, on the event’s official website.

Kelly Clarkson guest stars on Tuesday’s episode of The Rookie on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. She shared a teaser of her boarding a hospital elevator with balloons and flowers — and dealing with the major annoyance of going nowhere because the cast keeps jumping into the elevator before the doors fully close.

Gavin DeGraw shared a video of him performing a duet of “Follow Through” with country singer Kelsea Ballerini. Posting it to Instagram, he wrote, “Duet vibes. We should do this more.” Kelsea wrote back, “Yes, we’ve only been talking about it for years! let’s do it.”

Dua Lipa is again fanning theories she’s giving acting a go by sharing a photo of her with Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar. She shared the image as part of her “24hrs in Madrid” montage on Instagram.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

