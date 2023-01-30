AD
Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Katy Perry, the Jonas Brothers, Madonna, Shakira and Ava Max

todayJanuary 30, 2023

Katy Perry has nothing but love for Orlando Bloom‘s ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. Katy showed off how she spent her Saturday at the G’Day USA Arts Gala and called the model her “sister from another mister.” Katy presented Kerr the Excellence in the Arts Award at the event.

Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra‘s baby, Malti, made her public debut at the Jonas Brothers‘ Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday. Page Six obtained press photos of the little one. While Kevin Jonas also brought his kids, Joe Jonas, who is protective of his and Sophie Turner‘s children, didn’t bring his to the ceremony.

Madonna added her sixth and final date to the London portion of her world tour. Madge will play four sold-out October dates at The O2 Arena, and will return for a new pair of shows on December 5 and December 6. Tickets for the final dates go on sale Wednesday on her website.

Shakira posted a cryptic message to Instagram after her ex Gerard Piqué went public with girlfriend Clara Chia. Shakira wrote, “Women don’t cry anymore, women dance merengue!”

Ava Max revealed on TikTok that “Sleepwalker” is her favorite song off her new Diamonds & Dancefloors album. She also showed off her mom’s impressive bathroom while doing a dance in the large room.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

