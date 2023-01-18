AD
Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Mariah Carey, the Jonas Brothers, Jordin Sparks, Amy Grant, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift

todayJanuary 18, 2023

﻿Mariah Carey﻿ was pretty in pink when skiing, and twinning, with daughter ﻿Monroe﻿. She shared an Instagram slideshow of their ski date and captioned it, “Matching ensems on the slopes!” 

The﻿ Jonas Brothers﻿ are giving away a Tesla. Their Rob’s Backstage Popcorn brand launched the Kernel Catching Game on Instagram. The person who reportedly catches the most virtual kernels in their mouth wins.

Do you have TikTok? Jordin Sparks says you better be following her because she’s so close to hitting 1 million subscribers. She tried luring her Instagram followers onto the app, writing on her Instagram Story, “So close to a million!!! Join in on the TikTok fun.” Jordin currently has 980,000 followers.

Amy Grant struggles to remember her song lyrics, saying the concussion she suffered in a bike accident six months ago interferes with her memory. She told E! News she uses a teleprompter to avoid embarrassment onstage, saying, “My memory is still coming back and the stamina, they say 12-18 months after an injury like that.” 

Ed Sheeran shared another look at his tribute song to late friend Jamal Edwards. He fought back tears when talking with Edwards’ sister Tanisha about what he hopes for the new song and video. The clip also featured more of the song, which arrives Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

﻿Taylor Swift﻿ has been #1 on the ﻿Billboard ﻿Artist 100 for a record 61 weeks after “Anti-Hero” notched its eighth week at the top of the Hot 100. The Artist 100 measures an artist’s popularity across sales, radio airplay and streaming.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

