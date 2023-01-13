AD
Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Michael Bublé, Adam Lambert, Kelly Clarkson, Camila Cabello, Lewis Capaldi and Harry Styles

todayJanuary 13, 2023

Michael Bublé has eyes for one person only and that’s his wife, Luisana Lopilato. He shared a video montage of some of his favorite glamour shots of hers and captioned it, “I’ve never stopped crushing on her.” 

Adam Lambert announced he’s putting on an intimate, one-night-only event at London’s KOKO to celebrate his new album, High Drama. The party will be held February 27, which is three days after his album drops. Tickets for the show go on sale January 20 at 9 a.m. local venue time on Ticketmaster.com.

Kelly Clarkson teamed up with the Jonas Brothers for her own popcorn flavor: Kelly’s Classic BBQ. The brothers launched their Rob’s Backstage Popcorn brand in 2021. You can buy individual packs of four of Kelly’s new BBQ popcorn for $23.99 on eatrobs.com.

Camila Cabello wants to bring back flip phones and started her “revolution” on Instagram. She posted three photos of her using a flip phone and even offered, “Maybe I can write the theme song guys.”

Lewis Capaldi will be pretty busy this summer. He announced three large outdoor shows in the United Kingdom’s Manchester, Belfast and Edinburgh. He wrote on Twitter, “Buzzing to announce my 3 biggest headline shows ever!!!” Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20, at 9 a.m. local venue time on Ticketmaster.com.

The internet is thirsting over this brief clip of ﻿Harry Styles﻿ doing a workout at Exhale Pilates London, which used it to promote their studio on Instagram. Harry, who is dressed in a green hoodie and matching shorts, is seen in the middle of the Reel working on his core muscles.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

