AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Pentatonix, Sam Smith, Taylor Swift, Ava Max and Lewis Capaldi

todayJanuary 20, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Pentatonix proved they’re big Broadway nerds. They used a filter that showed a Playbill from a musical they had to sing a son from. They sang songs from ChicagoPhantom of the Opera and Kinky Boots — luckily for the group, Kristin Maldonado made her Broadway debut in that one. 

Sam Smith is the musical guest on this week’s Saturday Night Live, and they cracked a smile when filming a promo with host Aubrey Plaza. Sam also revealed they’re a fan, saying they loved her in Emily the Criminal.

Speaking of Sam, they released their album’s title track on Friday and revealed on Instagram that “Gloria,” the song, is “one of the most important pieces of music I’ll ever make.”

﻿Taylor Swift ﻿cannot wait for ﻿Paramore﻿ to join her Eras Tour, which starts in March. She told ﻿Billboard﻿, “We came up alongside each other as Nashville teenagers writing our own music, so it feels insanely special to kick off the tour together nearly two decades later.” She calls teaming up with the “Ain’t It Fun” singers “a dream come true.”﻿﻿

Ava Max has one week to go before releasing her new album, Diamonds & Dancefloors. She shared the album’s track list and asked, “What songs are you claiming?” The album arrives January 27.

Lewis Capaldi showed off his improv skills when trying to connect an X-rated conversation to a story about his dead aunt, whom he sings about in “Before You Go.” He posted his hilarious monologue to TikTok, where he admits he strained his brain to make it work. He captioned the video, “rest in peace.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

musician-james-raymond-pays-tribute-to-birth-father-david-crosby
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Musician James Raymond pays tribute to birth father David Crosby

Photo by Jeff Pevar Musician James Raymond has paid tribute to his late father, two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer David Crosby, who passed away Thursday at the age of 81.  "I am deeply saddened at the passing of my birth father David Crosby,” Raymond shares. “He was a monumental talent and a force of nature. The musical gifts he gave us all will be cherished for generations.”  Raymond is Crosby's son with Celia […]

todayJanuary 20, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%