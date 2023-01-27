AD
Music notes: Seal, Kelly Clarkson, Coldplay and John Mayer

todayJanuary 27, 2023

AD

Seal﻿ was the latest guest on ﻿Kelly Clarkson﻿’s daytime talk show, and the two struggled to remember the song they sang together at an event they performed at years ago during the Indy 500. It turns out they, alongside ﻿David Foster﻿, had performed the national anthem. “It was ﻿so﻿ long ago,” Kelly said.

Coldplay added more shows to their Music of the Spheres World Tour dates in Vancouver, San Diego and Los Angeles. The band added second shows due to popular demand. The new dates will be September 23, September 28 and October 1. Tickets go on sale Monday, January 30, at 10 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster.

John Mayer is returning to his hometown of Bridgeport, Connecticut, to headline the city’s Sound On Sound Festival, which runs September 30 through October 1 at Seaside Park. CT Post reports he is the first person confirmed to headline the festival, and more names will be announced later. Tickets are not on sale yet.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

