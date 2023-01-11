AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Sam Smith and Kevin Jonas

todayJanuary 11, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Taylor Swift made a cameo during Tuesday’s Golden Globes. Her song “Mastermind” was playing before director Ryan Murphy accepted the Carol Burnett Award. This has fans buzzing that the Glee creator and Taylor potentially have something planned. Her song “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing﻿ was up for Best Original Song, but she lost to ﻿RRR﻿’s “Naatu Naatu.”

Get ready to see more Harry Styles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Harry was cast as Eros, the half-brother of mad titan Thanos, and made his debut in the 2021 Eternals movie. ﻿Nate Moore, a Marvel exec, told Deadline’s Crew Call podcast, “There are more stories to be told with that character.” Added Moore, “I think there’s no limit to how popular that character’s gonna be once we get to bring [Harry] back.” Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Sam Smith released “Gimme,” which features reggae star Koffee and singer Jessie Reyez. Sam said of the song, “I’m a sexual person, I like sex. It’s something I’m teaching myself to not be ashamed of.” The official music video is due out at a later date. “Gimme” is the latest song off their upcoming Gloria album, which arrives January 27.

Kevin Jonas confirmed Claim to Fame has been renewed for a second season on ABC. Kevin hosts the show with his little brother Frankie Jonas. The show pits people with famous relatives against each other to guess who they’re related to. The last person standing wins the $100,000 jackpot.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

artists-pay-tribute-to-the-late-jeff-beck
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Artists pay tribute to the late Jeff Beck

Guitarist Jeff Beck's death Tuesday from bacterial meningitis at the age of 78 was certainly a shock. Upon hearing the news, several artists, including many of his fellow rockers, took to social media to pay tribute to the rock legend. Beck contributed to two songs on Ozzy Osbourne’s Grammy-nominated album Patient Number 9, and Ozzy shared a tribute on Instagram Wednesday: “I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of @JeffBeckOfficial’s passing. What a terrible loss for […]

todayJanuary 11, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%