AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Easton wants to “Marry That Girl” + a Rose in the Hall of Fame

todayJanuary 18, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Liz Rose will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame June 15 in New York City, alongside superstars like SadeSnoop Dogg and Gloria Estefan. One of Nashville’s Love Junkies, Liz has penned huge hits, like Little Big Town‘s “Girl Crush,” Taylor Swift‘s “You Belong with Me” and Carrie Underwood‘s “Cry Pretty,” just to name a few.

Eric ChurchMaren MorrisJon Pardi and Parker McCollum will play Sacramento’s GoldenSky Country Music Festival October 14 and 15. 

“Marry That Girl” is Easton Corbin‘s new single, from his Let’s Do Country Right album, which comes out Friday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

bush-announces-livestream-of-upcoming-los-angeles-show
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Bush announces livestream of upcoming Los Angeles show

ABC Bush has announced a livestream of the band's upcoming show in Los Angeles, taking place January 29. You can tune in to watch beginning at 9:15 p.m. PT via the streaming platform Veeps. For more info, visit Bush.Veeps.com. The LA concert is the second date on Bush's headlining U.S. tour, which kicks off January 28 in Reno, Nevada. Gavin Rossdale and company will be supporting their new album, The Art […]

todayJanuary 18, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%