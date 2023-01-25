AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Faster Horses for Luke, Shania & Zac

todayJanuary 25, 2023

MacKenzie Porter will perform the track “One Night Left” with the Cheat Codes Monday on ABC’s Good Morning America. It’s one of the tracks from the LA-based trio’s One Night in Nashville record, which comes out this Friday.

You can check out the new video for Texan Randall King‘s “You In A Honky Tonk” now. It was shot in Cahoots Dancehall and Honkytonk in Lebanon, Tennessee, on the outskirts of Nashville.

Luke BryanShania Twain and Zac Brown Band will headline this year’s Faster Horses Music Festival July 14-16 in Brooklyn, Michigan.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

