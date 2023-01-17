AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Gabby’s Platinum + Danielle’s headed out with the girls

todayJanuary 17, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Gabby Barrett‘s top five hit, “Pick Me Up,” has been certified Platinum. 

The debut EP from new duo Walker County, titled No Smoke and Mirrors, comes out February 10. The tracks “Mirror Mirror” and “You and Jesus” are out now.

Newcomers Tiera Kennedy and Mackenzie Carpenter will open for Danielle Bradbery on her A Special Place Tour, which kicks off February 23 in Indianapolis.

Ian Munsick‘s set to play his debut headlining concert at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on May 16. It’ll be the official album release show for his sophomore album, White Buffalo, which drops April 7.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

tiny-hero,-big-game:-paul-rudd’s-ant-man-will-star-in-super-bowl-spot-for-zero-alcohol-heineken
insert_link

Entertainment News

Tiny hero, big game: Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man will star in Super Bowl spot for zero-alcohol Heineken

Marvel Studios An ant-sized hero is getting a spot in the big game. Ad Age reports Paul Rudd will appear in character as Scott Lang/Ant-Man in what will be "the first non-alcoholic adult beverage to run a Super Bowl ad." The 60-second spot for Heineken 0.0 is apparently a follow-up to a campaign that started with a 15-second ad that ran on January 9, during college bowl football games. The […]

todayJanuary 17, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%