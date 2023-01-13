AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville Notes: Maren on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ Kane Brown set for Jazzfest & more

todayJanuary 13, 2023

Maren Morris fans will want to tune into MTV Friday night. The singer is set to be a judge on the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which airs at 8 p.m. On Instagram she calls the appearance her chance to “fulfill a decade-long dream.”

Kane Brown is booked to perform at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. The annual festival is happening April 28 to May 7. Kane is set to perform during the second weekend, May 4 to 7. 

Dolly Parton sent condolences to Priscilla Presley following the news of Lisa Marie Presley‘s death Thursday. “Priscilla, I know how sad you must be. May God comfort you at this time,” she shared. “Elvis, I know how happy you must be to finally have her home and to have her back with you. Lisa Marie, may you Rest In Peace. We all love you.” 

Elle King gave fans a glimpse of her son Lucky’s first birthday celebration, while also sharing a snippet of a new song. The singer posted video of her boy’s cake smash as the song, aptly titled “Lucky,” plays over it, noting that the tune is “one of my favorites.” Elle’s new album, Come Get Your Wife, drops January 27. 

Mickey Guyton is featured on Lukas Graham’s newly released ballad “Home Movies,” which will be featured on Lukas’ upcoming 4 (The Pink Album), dropping January 20. Check it out here.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

