    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Miranda’s lyrics + the return of Jason Michael Carroll

todayJanuary 27, 2023

Miranda Lambert‘s signed, handwritten lyrics to “Bluebird” are just one of the items included in the MusiCares Charity Relief Auction, which will take place Sunday, February 5, leading up to the Grammys. You can find out more details at JuliensAuctions.com.

“Alyssa Lies” hitmaker Jason Michael Carroll is back with the new track “Pass It On Around,” a prelude to his first new album in seven years, which is set to arrive this fall.

“Keep It Safe” is the first new track released from Zac Brown Band member Caroline Jones‘ forthcoming solo album. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

