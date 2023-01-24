AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Paisley helps Ukraine + the Hall of Fame Rock[s] the Ryman

January 24, 2023

Brad Paisley recently met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as part of his role as ambassador for UNITED24, the fundraising arm of the Rebuild Ukraine program. If you’d like to help, you can donate online.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will stage its first Rock the Ryman concert March 1, starring Maddie & TaeCharlie WorshamGavin DeGraw, and The War and Treaty. The concert series at the Mother Church of Country Music will showcase artists performing songs by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees who’ve influenced them. 

“Wilder Days” hitmaker Morgan Wade will kick off her Crossing State Lines (And Oceans!) acoustic tour May 2 in Rocky Mount, Virginia.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

